Azerbaijan's SOCAR manager attends LNG conference in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. SOCAR Deputy Vice President Vitaly Beglyarbekov is taking part in the fifth international Budapest conference on liquefied natural gas (LNG), Trend reports.

The focus of this meeting in Budapest is on gas projects relevant to Europe and the international gas supply chain.

"The conference will summariz the results of the winter season for the EU on fuel use, discusses trends in the global and regional pipeline gas and LNG market in geopolitical realities, infrastructure gas projects, gas supplies to the EU - price and trade strategies, methane emissions and their reduction," the website of the conference, led by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, noted.

Additionally, separate discussions on the EU's hydrogen policy will be held in Budapest on April 10, as hydrogen exports are largely tied to gas transportation.

Speakers will include heads of leading European gas companies.

