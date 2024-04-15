Turkmenistan, EU moot diversification of gas supply routes

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmenistan and the EU discussed the diversification of gas supply routes, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this topic was discussed in Brussels during the participation of the Turkmen delegation headed by Myrat Archayev, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern, in a meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Energy Working Group.

The meeting discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the gas industry, including the diversification of supply routes for Turkmen natural gas as well as the development of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency improvements.

During the meeting, the parties considered the possibilities of practical cooperation in the field of reducing methane emissions and increasing the use of renewable energy.

Turkmenistan reported on national achievements in the energy sector, the legal framework, efforts to diversify, and commitment to environmentally sound energy measures, including the solar energy project.

Furthermore, the delegation of Turkmenistan also held meetings with the Head of the Cabinet to the European Commissioner for Energy Stefano Grassi and the Principal Adviser on Energy Diplomacy of the European External Action Service, Tibor Stelbaczky.

The historical context of EU-Central Asia relations, the energy potential of Turkmenistan, the possibility of increasing gas supplies to Europe, various infrastructure projects, and mechanisms of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed.

Special emphasis was placed on cooperation in the development of renewable energy sources and the reduction of methane emissions.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the energy sector is a strategically important and mutually beneficial initiative aimed at diversifying and ensuring the energy security of the region.

The cooperation includes the development of transport routes for the supply of natural gas from Turkmenistan to the countries of the EU, as well as joint projects on the development of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and technological cooperation, contributing to environmentally sustainable development and economic growth on both sides.

