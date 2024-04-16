Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 15 decreased by $2.67, standing at $92.06 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $2.63 (to $90.25 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $73.08 per barrel, which is $2.91 lower than the previous price.

On April 15, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $2.82 from the previous indication, reaching $90.53.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 16.

