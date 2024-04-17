Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 17 April 2024 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices on rise

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 16 increased by $1, standing at $93.06 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $1.05 (to $91.3 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $74.03 per barrel, which is $0.95 higher than the previous price.

On April 16, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.76 from the previous indication, reaching $91.29.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 17.

