Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund finds assets growing

Oil&Gas Materials 19 April 2024 18:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund finds assets growing

Lada Yevgrashina
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), as of early April 2024, amounted to nearly $57.3 billion, Trend reports.

"In the first quarter of 2024, assets grew by 2.3 percent, or $1.3 billion," the information noted.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of 2024, the assets of the State Oil Fund amounted to $56 billion.

To note, as of April 1, 2023, SOFAZ assets amounted to $53.4 billion.

The Fund has been functioning since December 1999 and accumulates revenues from the realization of international oil and gas contracts by Azerbaijan.

