Turkmenistan displays its oil and gas sector in France

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 24. The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector has started its work in the French capital, Paris, today, Trend reports.

The goal of this event is to increase chances for attracting foreign direct investment in all segments of Turkmenistan's energy sector and to improve the regional debate on future sustainable energy development.



The event will focus on Turkmenistan's role in the future of global energy, new investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector, lowering hydrocarbon emissions, accelerating infrastructure investment, and the role of financial institutions in promoting clean energy projects. It will also focus on encouraging international investment in the Caspian Sea's hydrocarbon resources, maximizing output at mature assets, developing the Galkynysh gas field, and constructing the TAPI gas pipeline and new gas production facilities.

The Forum will also be devoted to further attracting investments in the development of Turkmen offshore fields, with special attention being paid to blocks 16, 21, 23, and 24.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, possessing vast reserves of natural gas, is actively investing in the development of its energy sector, introducing new technologies, and modernizing infrastructure.

The country is establishing partnerships with leading foreign companies in the field of energy in order to jointly develop and exploit deposits, as well as develop new projects for the production, transportation, and processing of natural gas, thereby contributing to its economic growth and strengthening its role in the global energy arena.

