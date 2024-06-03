Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field rose 56 cents (0.67 percent) to $84.14 per barrel over the previous week. The highest barrel price during the period was $85.05, and the lowest was $82.75.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $82.11 per barrel this week, up 51 cents, or 0.63 percent, from the previous week. The maximum price was $83.01 per barrel and the minimum was $80.75 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price increased by $2.01 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $67.62 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.24 per barrel, while the minimum price was $67.1 per barrel.

Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price rose by 70 cents (0.87 percent) to $81.56 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $82.52 per barrel, and the minimum - $80.18 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 28.05.2024 29.05.2024 30.05.2024 31.05.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $85.05 $84.93 $83.78 $82.75 $84.13 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $83.01 $82.91 $81.78 $80.75 $82.11 Urals (EX NOVO) $67.52 $68.24 $67.61 $67.10 $67.62 Dated Brent $82.52 $82.35 $81.19 $80.18 $81.56

