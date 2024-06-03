Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field rose 56 cents (0.67 percent) to $84.14 per barrel over the previous week. The highest barrel price during the period was $85.05, and the lowest was $82.75.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $82.11 per barrel this week, up 51 cents, or 0.63 percent, from the previous week. The maximum price was $83.01 per barrel and the minimum was $80.75 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price increased by $2.01 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $67.62 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.24 per barrel, while the minimum price was $67.1 per barrel.
Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price rose by 70 cents (0.87 percent) to $81.56 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $82.52 per barrel, and the minimum - $80.18 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
28.05.2024
|
29.05.2024
|
30.05.2024
|
31.05.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$85.05
|
$84.93
|
$83.78
|
$82.75
|
$84.13
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$83.01
|
$82.91
|
$81.78
|
$80.75
|
$82.11
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$67.52
|
$68.24
|
$67.61
|
$67.10
|
$67.62
|
Dated Brent
|
$82.52
|
$82.35
|
$81.19
|
$80.18
|
$81.56
