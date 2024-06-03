Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 3 June 2024 12:35 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average CIF price of Azeri Light crude oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field rose 56 cents (0.67 percent) to $84.14 per barrel over the previous week. The highest barrel price during the period was $85.05, and the lowest was $82.75.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $82.11 per barrel this week, up 51 cents, or 0.63 percent, from the previous week. The maximum price was $83.01 per barrel and the minimum was $80.75 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price increased by $2.01 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $67.62 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $68.24 per barrel, while the minimum price was $67.1 per barrel.

Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price rose by 70 cents (0.87 percent) to $81.56 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $82.52 per barrel, and the minimum - $80.18 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

28.05.2024

29.05.2024

30.05.2024

31.05.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$85.05

$84.93

$83.78

$82.75

$84.13

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$83.01

$82.91

$81.78

$80.75

$82.11

Urals (EX NOVO)

$67.52

$68.24

$67.61

$67.10

$67.62

Dated Brent

$82.52

$82.35

$81.19

$80.18

$81.56

