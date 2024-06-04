Turkmenistan strikes major oil product deals with foreign entrepreneurs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 4. Turkmenistan has concluded major deals on the sale of petroleum products with foreign entrepreneurs on its State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange, Trend reports.

According to the exchange, entrepreneurs from Afghanistan purchased base oil of the SN-600 brand from Turkmenistan, as well as polyethylene buckets of the A4009 MFN 1325 brand, for a total of over $13.4 million.

Representatives of the Turkish business community purchased polypropylene of the TPP D382 BF brand produced by the enterprises of the Turkmennebit State Concern in the amount of $13 million.

At the same time, representatives of the Kyrgyz business community purchased cotton yarn and fabric worth almost $455,000 at exchanges.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has seen a noticeable development of the oil refining industry, based on strategic planning and modernization of existing plants.

This includes adopting new technology and equipment, attracting foreign investment to boost oil product production capacity and efficiency, diversifying the economy, and increasing export potential.