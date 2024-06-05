Global energy demand to increase by 2050 - Gas Exporting Countries Forum SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Global energy demand will increase by 20 percent by 2050, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Population growth will fuel a 20 percent increase in global energy demand by 2050, with developing nations contributing 95 percent of this increase. Advanced socioeconomics and the expected doubling of the global economy will likewise have a big impact.

Seeing natural gas as a clean hydrocarbon fuel helps ensure energy security and accelerate the energy transition. Natural gas reduces indoor pollution and deforestation by replacing conventional cooking and heating techniques. In addition, shifting from coal to natural gas offers a practical approach to improving urban air quality and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

Emphasizing the importance of this issue for Mexico's future economic growth, he stressed its crucial role in ensuring security and encouraging long-term investment incentives.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel