Azerbaijan's SOCAR applies to Eurasian Patent Office for biofunctional catalyst - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) applied to the Eurasian Patent Office (EPO) for a patent for a biofunctional catalyst in April this year, EPO President Grigory Ivliev said during the "Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"In April of this year, SOCAR submitted a patent application for a biofunctional catalyst for synthesizing dimethyl ether (DME) from waste carbon dioxide. I would like to cite this case as an illustration," he stated.

The president of EPO informed Trend that the technological solution will be disclosed at a later date.

"The typical review period for applications is approximately three months. If there are no objections to the submitted applications, a decision will be reached within three months. In case of any objections, we will engage in correspondence, and SOCAR will provide additional clarifications and materials regarding this application," he explained.

To note, the 29th Baku Energy Forum, a cornerstone event in the energy sector of the Caspian region, is scheduled for June 5th and 6th at the Baku Convention Center. This modern venue, aligned with Baku's environmental vision, reflects the ethos of Baku Energy Week.

Over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

