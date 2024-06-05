Effective co-op maintained with Azerbaijan under Int'l Energy Charter - Acting SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Effective cooperation is maintained with Azerbaijan under the International Energy Charter, Acting Secretary General Atsuko Hirose said, Trend reports.

Hirose made the remark during today's panel discussions themed "Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region" within the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

"We are undergoing a process of modernization. The amendment to our treaty [the Energy Charter Treaty] aims to make it more compatible with the Paris Agreement. Recognizing the importance of the environment and clean technologies, including energy sources such as hydrogen and ammonia, is a key element of our efforts.

According to patent office representatives, hydrogen is often produced using methane. Therefore, we intend to finish the amending process before the end of the year, making the agreement more relevant. Azerbaijan is one of the founding countries of the treaty, and there is good cooperation between us," she added.

To note, the Ministerial Conference was held in The Hague on May 20–21, 2015, to adopt the International Energy Charter.

The International Energy Charter is a political declaration extending the scope of the original European Energy Charter to the international level. The International Energy Charter, currently supported by 75 countries on five continents, is an important tool for attracting needed investment in the energy sector.

