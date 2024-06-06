Italian company to reveal study findings in Azerbaijan's energy sector shortly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Details of a study identifying the ideal match between offshore wind capacity and expected electricity demand in Azerbaijan will shortly be made public by the Italian CESI business, Business Development Director at CESI SpA Andrea Meola said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during panel discussions themed "Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region" within the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan on June 5.

"We recently conducted a study in which we identified the optimal match between offshore wind capacities and the projected electricity demand in Azerbaijan. However, connectivity is crucial to meeting domestic demand by linking different electricity generation sources. This will make the system more stable and allow for the export of more electricity.

The first advantage we see is a significant improvement in system stability. The second advantage is an increase in system security. Although this may seem self-evident, connecting the energy system through the so-called interconnector significantly increases the level of stability. The details of the study will be disclosed in the coming months," Meola explained.

To note, CESI is a company that provides testing and certification services, energy consultancy, engineering, and technology consulting for the electricity sector worldwide. CESI is headquartered in Milan, and was founded in 1956. It currently has offices and laboratories on five continents and in over 70 countries.

