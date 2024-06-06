Boston Consulting Group expects conventional energy jobs to decline by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Thirty to forty percent of the current energy workforce will be out of work by the year 2030, Managing Director and Partner, Leader of People & Organization Practice at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Matteo Radice said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "The Role of Human Capital in a Successful Energy Transition" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

"The conventional energy industry in the world will undergo significant changes by 2030, which will lead to a reduction of 30–40 percent of jobs in this industry. In light of the shift to renewable energy sources, how will the need for specific occupations evolve? Around the same time, between 25 and 30 percent of new jobs will be produced in the renewable energy sector.

As a whole, these industries are feeling the effects of this massive shift. Seven million jobs will still be open by 2030, according to the research that has been translated into concrete figures. The population of a whole nation is contained inside this number, or city," he added.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which began on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda addresses energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel