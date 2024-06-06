SOCAR AQS becomes regular member of U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. SOCAR AQS, provider of integrated drilling and well services, has become a regular member of the the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), Trend reports with reference to the USACC.

SOCAR AQS is an integrated drilling and well services management company founded in 2007 by the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Nobel Energy, and Absheron Qazma LLC.

It has been operating since 2009 and has a portfolio of orders in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and several Asian countries.

SOCAR AQS runs eight drilling rigs in Azerbaijan, five of which are autonomous and digital.

SOCAR AQS's offshore initiatives include drilling at the Umid gas condensate field (currently SOCAR's flagship gas output) since 2015, the shallow Guneshli oil field since 2008, and the West Absheron and Bulla-Deniz fields since 2014.

