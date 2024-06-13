Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas supplies to Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Greece via the Southern Gas Corridor over its 3.5 years of operation accounted for 10 percent of the total volume of gas transported to Europe from Azerbaijan during this period, Trend reports.

This figure was announced at the fifth meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Greece on June 13 in Baku.

"The contribution of Azerbaijani gas to the diversification of supplies and decarbonization of Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) was pointed out.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that more than 3.6 billion cubic meters, or 10 percent of the 36.8 billion cubic meters of gas supplied to Europe during the 3.5 years of the Southern Gas Corridor's operation, went to Greece," a statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy (headed by the co-chairman of the commission from Azerbaijan) reads.

The statement also pointed out that last year, approximately 18 percent of Greece's gas needs were met by Azerbaijani gas.

In 2024, Greece may receive 1.2 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece (co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from the Greek side) Kostas Fragogiannis mentioned that energy is one of the priority topics, along with discussions on development prospects and other issues.

Meanwhile, Shahbazov underscored that Azerbaijan, a reliable supplier of energy resources to Europe and successfully implementing a 'green growth' policy, will host COP29 in November 2024 and is proud of the great trust and respect it enjoys on the international stage.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

