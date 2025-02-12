Slovenia, Azerbaijan to ink sign MoU on cooperation in energy field (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Slovenia and Azerbaijan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in energy field, Marko Štucin, State Secretary for European and Political Affairs, International Law, and the Protection of Interests of Slovenia, said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku.

Štucin noted that energy cooperation is not only about gas, but also green energy and there are possibilities to explore in many different ways of energy when it comes to relationship between Slovenia and Azerbaijan.

“Our Minister for Energy will be present here for the Southern Gas Corridor meeting in April, and at that occasion Slovenia and Azerbaijan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in energy field, which covers gas and other types of energy. Slovenia is interested to buy more gas from Azerbaijan in the future, because we would like to diversify our sources of energy in Slovenia. As said, we only started to buy gas last year. The quantities are very modest so far, so we would like to explore the possibility how to increase this in the future. Slovenia is buying gas from different sources, such as Algeria, for example, but also from the European market. And Azerbaijan is definitely an opportunity for Slovenian energy providers,” he said.

Slovenian state secretary noted that regarding the green energy sphere, Azerbaijan is working a lot on building capacities for green energy.

“And this is something where also European Union could do more in enabling the capacities, to get these sources of energy from Azerbaijan to European Union and that's why we are also as Slovenia interested in this. Slovenia is going through similar type of capacity building. We are also improving our capacities, mostly in solar energy,” he said.