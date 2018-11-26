Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply

26 November 2018 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) received 350 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on Nov. 26, CBA said in a message.

According to the message, the demand at the auction amounted to 1.17 billion manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction was 7.76 percent.

The CBA has started to hold deposit auctions since mid-June 2016.

Deposit auction is a tender in which the Central Bank attracts deposits from commercial banks. The main purpose of such auctions is the sterilization of money supply.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Nov. 26)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:01
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 09:16
Banks in Azerbaijan to be able to use movable property as collateral when getting loans
Economy news 23 November 17:16
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 21 November 09:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 21
Finance 21 November 09:25
Latest
Money transfers to Azerbaijan increase
Economy news 16:28
South Africa's Ramaphosa signs minimum wage bill into law
Other News 16:24
Court grants retail chain Israel Coop stay-of-proceedings
Israel 16:22
EU publishes revised WTO reform proposals
Europe 16:13
Uzbekistan to raise nine modern customs terminals
Economy news 16:08
Austrian envoy: Iran’s banking system to benefit from joining FATF
Iran 16:07
Qatar expects first six F-15 fighter jets delivered by March 2021
Arab World 16:05
Georgian construction company looking for customers in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:03
First stage of gasification project: 11,000 families receive natural gas in Georgia’s mountainous Adjara
Georgia 16:00