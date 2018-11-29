Bank Melli Iran rejects claims of illegal money transfers to Iraq

29 November 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov.29

Trend:

Bank Melli Iran has rejected the claims of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury about illegal money transfers to its branch in Iraq.

"All the activities of this branch are according to regulations of Iraq Central Bank," said the bank's statement, IRNA reported.

"Activities of Bank Melli branches in regional countries and around the world are in accordance with the international trade regulations and have been monitored by the Central Bank in these countries during past seven decades. The bank has a 50-year working history in the Persian Gulf area," the statement added.

"The Bank Melli branch in Iraq was established in 2007 to improve development by offering services according to legal procedures while its activities are being monitored by the Central Bank of Iraq. So far, according to the audits of the host country, Melli bank performance has been assessed as accurate and well-documented," said the statement.

According to the Treasury Department, The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has used Bank Melli to dispense funds to Iraqi Shia militant groups and Bank Melli’s presence in Iraq was part of this scheme.

"The OFAC 's claim about transferring money for Iraqi militias is far from reality and unaccounted for, it ignored the consistent cultural, historical, social and economic relations between two countries," claims the statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Expert: Imports down in Iran mainly at expense of essential products
Economy 16:35
From nuclear deal to latest sanctions: Iran's port activities
Commentary 14:58
Safflower seed production exceeds 500 tons in Iran's East Azerbaijan
Economy 14:28
Iran spends almost $3M on bottle cap imports
Finance 13:50
Iran, Pakistan military leadership discuss defense cooperation
Politics 13:22
China to resume banking exchange with Iran
Finance 09:50
Latest
Rice producer in Azerbaijan reveals planned export direction (Exclusive)
Economy 16:38
Expert: Imports down in Iran mainly at expense of essential products
Economy 16:35
Barama FinTech Hackathon winners announced (PHOTO)
ICT 16:30
eManat adds new state payment options to its arsenal
ICT 16:29
Israel Defense Forces' National Search and Rescue Unit joins prestigious U.N. Rescue body
Israel 16:21
4,600 km of roads commissioned in Kazakhstan this year
Economy 16:11
China hopes for positive results from U.S. talks at G20
China 16:08
Gazprombank's subsidiary to upgrade Shurtan GCC in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:05
Total eyes lower capex for Azerbaijan’s Absheron field project
Oil&Gas 16:00