Supervisory Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) approves bank’s new composition (PHOTO)

Supervisory Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) has appointed director of the corporate business development department Yasin Jalilov and director of the retail business development department Dmitry Galashev as new members of the bank’s board, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

Jalilov has headed the corporate business development department of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) since 2018.

As a board member, he will oversee the direction of corporate business: working with clients in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) segment, product development, analytics and reporting.

In turn, Dmitry Galashev has been working in VTB Group since 2004 and in VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) since 2017.

He will be responsible for the retail business of the bank, including sales of banking products, development of the network and customer service, as well as the development of remote service channels for retail customers of the bank.

