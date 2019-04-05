Supervisory Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) approves bank’s new composition (PHOTO)

5 April 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Supervisory Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) has appointed director of the corporate business development department Yasin Jalilov and director of the retail business development department Dmitry Galashev as new members of the bank’s board, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

Jalilov has headed the corporate business development department of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) since 2018.

As a board member, he will oversee the direction of corporate business: working with clients in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) segment, product development, analytics and reporting.

In turn, Dmitry Galashev has been working in VTB Group since 2004 and in VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) since 2017.

He will be responsible for the retail business of the bank, including sales of banking products, development of the network and customer service, as well as the development of remote service channels for retail customers of the bank.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New head of Turkish State Railways appointed
Turkey 20 February 17:10
New deputy minister of labor & social protection appointed in Azerbaijan
Economy 19 February 17:27
Iranian parliament approves new health minister
Iran 4 February 12:58
Turkmenistan names new director general of Insurance Organization
Turkmenistan 22 January 14:24
New chairman of Azerbaijan Insurers Association appointed
Finance 21 January 12:13
Adviser to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor & Social Protection of Population appointed
Economy 21 January 11:07
Latest
Erdogan: Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council has last word on municipal elections' results
Turkey 19:05
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at U.S. naval air station
US 18:58
Trump says he's looking at economic penalty for drugs coming from Mexico
US 18:24
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia express satisfaction with level of political dialogue
Politics 18:24
Date of completing development of Baku general plan announced (Exclusive)
Economy 18:11
Anti-smuggling campaign in Iran leads to increase in domestic demand
Economy 17:57
Over 300 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs apply for permission to use Green Corridor system
Economy 17:56
Russian Yamal, Uzbek region to implement joint projects for food export
Economy 17:53
Putin opens new, cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant
World 17:50