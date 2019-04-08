Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

8 April 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 8 compared to the prices on April 5, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 11.696 manats to 2,203.88 manats per ounce in the country on April 8 compared to the price on April 5.

The price of silver increased by 0.0077 manats to 25.741 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 29.5545 manats to 1,543.2175 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 11.577 manats to 2,347.105 manats.

Precious metals

April 8, 2019

April 5, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,203.88

2,192.184

Silver

XAG

25.741

25.7333

Platinum

XPT

1,543.2175

1,513.663

Palladium

XPD

2,347.105

2,335.528

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 8)

