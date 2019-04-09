Kazakh tenge strengthens against US dollar

9 April 2019 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Apr. 9 amounted to 379.59 tenge, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 0.68 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Apr. 8 (380.27 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 379.4 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 379.9 tenge, while the closing rate was 379.9 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $24.3 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 58.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Apr. 9 is 380.55 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 381.5 tenge.

