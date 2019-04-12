New appointments in management of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank (PHOTO)

12 April 2019 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Changes and new appointments in the structure of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank have taken place, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

Samir Mammadov, director of the client management department, has been appointed as chief marketing manager, while Kamal Abdullayev, director of the compliance department, has been appointed as chief compliance manager.

Igbal Rustamov, director of the banking products department, has been appointed as advisor to the chairman of the bank’s board.

Also, Ilaha Gaziyeva has been appointed as director of the operations department, Nasimi Khasiyev as director of the department of small and medium-sized businesses, Tural Eyvazli as director of the branch management department.

Director of the IT infrastructure department Renad Jafarov has been appointed as director of the department of banking systems management.

In addition, several departments have been renamed. The legal department has been renamed as the department of legal affairs and compliance, and the department of IT innovation and development has been renamed as the department of information systems development.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
BirKart NBCO to expand branch network
Economy 14:45
Azerbaijani banks uniting POS terminal networks
Economy 5 February 17:50
Baku Stock Exchange delisting shares of Kapital Bank
Finance 7 January 20:01
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank changes dividend payment policy
Economy 24 October 2018 16:53
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank almost doubles its profit for 2Q18
Economy 25 September 2018 20:56
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank increasing authorized capital by over 20%
Economy 29 July 2018 13:02
Latest
General plan for development of Baku to be worked out by reputable German company
Society 18:08
Uzbekistan launches production of motorcycles from Chinese Lifan spare parts
Economy 17:58
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 17:54
Uzbeks to fly to Georgia by direct flight for first time since collapse of USSR
Economy 17:51
Moody's affirms Azerbaijan's rating
Economy 17:48
Baku, Moscow experts discuss security issues in South Caucasus and Caspian region (PHOTO)
Politics 17:43
Kazakhstan to assemble tractors of world famous German company
Economy 17:36
Turkish FM: Azerbaijan-Turkey co-op promotes stability in region
Turkey 17:28
Russian rating agency predicts economic growth in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:25