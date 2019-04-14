Where do businessmen prefer to invest in Azerbaijan?

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Investors in Azerbaijan working in the stock market are more interested in debt instruments, deputy director of Azerbaijan’s investment company InvestAZ Orkhan Bagirov told Trend.

He said that nevertheless, in Azerbaijan, bank deposits are preferred more often than, for example, bonds.

"If we can reduce the risk of liquidity, it will be possible to redirect investor interest to the stock market," he noted. "Bonds offer more favorable terms than bank deposits."

He expressed confidence that every investor should be interested in access to this market.

Speaking about bonds, Bagirov noted that there is great interest in corporate bonds.

"Companies that were in the market 2-3 years ago constantly contact us for financing," he added. "This, in turn, also increases the interest of other potential issuing companies."

As for the company itself, Bagirov said that InvestAZ has many technological projects for the development of the market, which are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 1.9 billion manats in January 2019, which is 6 percent less than in the same period of 2018.

In January 2019, the volume of state securities market was 1.4 billion manats (a 39.34 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 9.96 million manats (a 4.5 times decrease) and the volume of derivatives market was 413.7 million manats (a 57.2 percent decrease).

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on March 30)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news