Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 22.2 million manats on May 21, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and amounted to 13.95 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price range of 97.7120 - 100 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for 5.9 million manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

The volume of transactions in the BSE secondary stock market reached 26,600 manats.

During the day, 5,060 stock transactions were concluded.

The volume of REPO transactions reached 2.3 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 22)

