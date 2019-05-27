Investors maintain interest in bonds at Baku Stock Exchange

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 20-24 amounted to 232.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 212.9 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.1 million notes at a price from 98.4928 manats to 100 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 17.6 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $32,800 (55,700 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 17.5 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 27,900 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations amounted to 2.3 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on May 27)

