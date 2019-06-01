Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.996 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,184.0209 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 20 2,169.9990 May 27 2,187.5430 May 21 2,168.6475 May 28 - May 22 2,165.4430 May 29 2,178.4990 May 23 2,164.2275 May 30 2,172.5065 May 24 2,182.5705 May 31 2,197.5390 Average weekly 2,170.1775 Average weekly 2,184.0209

Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1599 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.6227 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 20 24.5466 May 27 24.8578 May 21 24.5459 May 28 - May 22 24.5601 May 29 24.4726 May 23 24.5358 May 30 24.4624 May 24 24.7752 May 31 24.6979 Average weekly 24.5927 Average weekly 24.6227

Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 16.4050 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,355.8732 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 20 1,400.0690 May 27 1,366.7150 May 21 1,393.9150 May 28 - May 22 1,379.2950 May 29 1,358.9630 May 23 1,357.6455 May 30 1,347.5050 May 24 1,364.7345 May 31 1,350.3100 Average weekly 1,379.1318 Average weekly 1,355.8732

Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.1635 manats or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,289.6068 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 20 2,244.4165 May 27 2,263.8050 May 21 2,276.0110 May 28 - May 22 2,245.1050 May 29 2,290.3930 May 23 2,231.2245 May 30 2,277.2605 May 24 2,243.7620 May 31 2,326.9685 Average weekly 2,248.1038 Average weekly 2,289.6068

