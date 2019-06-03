Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 3 compared to the prices of May 31, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 33.8385 manats to 2,231.3775 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1982 manats to 24.8961 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.325 manats to 1,362.635 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 39.44 manats to 2,287.5285 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 3, 2019 May 31, 2019 Gold XAU 2,231.3775 2,197.5390 Silver XAG 24.8961 24.6979 Platinum XPT 1,362.6350 1,350.3100 Palladium XPD 2,287.5285 2,326.9685

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 3)

