Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

3 June 2019 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 3 compared to the prices of May 31, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 33.8385 manats to 2,231.3775 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1982 manats to 24.8961 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.325 manats to 1,362.635 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 39.44 manats to 2,287.5285 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 3, 2019

May 31, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,231.3775

2,197.5390

Silver

XAG

24.8961

24.6979

Platinum

XPT

1,362.6350

1,350.3100

Palladium

XPD

2,287.5285

2,326.9685

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 3)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 1 June 13:18
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 31 May 09:46
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 30 May 13:42
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 29 May 09:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 29
Finance 29 May 09:33
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 27 May 09:56
Latest
Reclusive Japanese man killed by father who feared he might run amuck
Other News 11:15
Large-scale rallies to be held in Istanbul
Turkey 11:00
Executive director: IGB is fundamental for development of gas market in Bulgaria
Oil&Gas 10:52
Investments in cement manufacturing in Uzbekistan increase
Economy 10:38
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak expands export network
Economy 10:33
China's Huawei to sell undersea cable business, buyer's exchange filing shows
Other News 10:33
Iran, China to implement 2 major projects in Araz Free Zone
Economy 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Time announced for FID on new BP-SOCAR petrochemical complex in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:06