Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply

5 June 2019 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes worth 100 million manats and with maturity period of 29 days of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to BSE.

The demand during the auction exceeded the supply by almost 5.7 times. Fifteen investors made 19 applications worth 571.46 million manats.

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 99.4587 manats (6.76 percent) and the weighted average price was 99.4587 manats (6.76 percent).

The volume of the notes placed at the auction amounted to 100 million manats.

The deadline for the payment is July 3, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 5)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Finance 2 May 14:32
Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction notes worth 300M manats
Finance 16 April 14:20
Central Bank of Azerbaijan eyes to issue long-term notes
Finance 4 April 14:57
Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction notes worth 250M manats
Finance 2 April 18:36
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Finance 11 March 18:50
Investors buy all notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank
Finance 30 January 18:59
Latest
SOCAR increases revenues from oil and gas sale
Oil&Gas 10:47
Georgia sees 18% growth in number of tourists
Tourism 10:47
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 10:29
U.S. hydrocarbon gas liquids production up by 13%
Oil&Gas 10:15
India is ready to further invest in Iranian Chabahar port development project
Economy 10:13
Don't try our patience, North Korea tells U.S. a year after accord
Other News 09:56
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika sells part of its stake in insurance company
Economy 09:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 09:21
Gold coin price in Iran up by 1,500% comparing to past ten years
Economy 09:16