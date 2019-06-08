Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 34.5525 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,248.8535 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 27 2,187.5430 June 3 2,231.3775 May 28 - June 4 2,249.2530 May 29 2,178.4990 June 5 - May 30 2,172.5065 June 6 - May 31 2,197.5390 June 7 2,265.9300 Average weekly 2,184.0209 Average weekly 2,248.8535

Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.4069 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0874 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 27 24.8578 June 3 24.8961 May 28 - June 4 25.0631 May 29 24.4726 June 5 - May 30 24.4624 June 6 - May 31 24.6979 June 7 25.3030 Average weekly 24.6227 Average weekly 25.0874

Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 5.7715 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,374.8863 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 27 1,366.7150 June 3 1,362.6350 May 28 - June 4 1,393.6175 May 29 1,358.9630 June 5 - May 30 1,347.5050 June 6 - May 31 1,350.3100 June 7 1,368.4065 Average weekly 1,355.8732 Average weekly 1,374.8863

Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 12.4185 manats or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,280.1788 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 27 2,263.8050 June 3 2,287.5285 May 28 - June 4 2,253.0610 May 29 2,290.3930 June 5 - May 30 2,277.2605 June 6 - May 31 2,326.9685 June 7 2,299.9470 Average weekly 2,289.6068 Average weekly 2,280.1788

