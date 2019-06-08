Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange nears 185M manats

8 June 2019 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 3-7 amounted to 184.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 99.4 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of two million notes at a price of 99.4587 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 82.7 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $94,400 (160,500 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 82.5 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Repo operations amounted to 2.7 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on June 8)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Finance 7 June 14:40
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 5 June 13:28
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 4 June 17:55
85 state property objects to be put up for auction in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 3 June 17:37
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy 29 May 15:12
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Finance 24 May 13:19
Latest
Minister reveals way to save Iran’s economy
Business 16:27
Central Bank of Turkmenistan introducing system of QR code payments
Finance 15:38
Russian Minister: Azerbaijan, Russia aim to go beyond ordinary trade
Economy 15:33
Construction of automobile plant halted in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:00
New U.S. sanctions show offer of talks with Iran not genuine: Foreign Ministry
Other News 14:50
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province increases exports
Economy 14:46
Largest spaceport in world to undergo infrastructure modernization
Economy 14:41
Minister: Trade between Azerbaijan, Russia grows 23%
Economy 14:05
G20 to say trade tensions a key risk to growth, split on urgency of finding solution
Other News 13:54