Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 100.2575 manats or 4.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,317.1272 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 10 2,258.0590 June 17 2,286.4405 June 11 2,259.0535 June 18 2,281.3745 June 12 2,265.1565 June 19 2,287.5285 June 13 2,269.2450 June 20 2,343.5945 June 14 2,286.4405 June 21 2,386.6980 Average weekly 2,267.5909 Average weekly 2,317.1272

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.6702 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 10 25.1671 June 17 25.3940 June 11 25.0239 June 18 25.2642 June 12 25.1684 June 19 25.4777 June 13 25.1396 June 20 25.9025 June 14 25.3940 June 21 26.3128 Average weekly 25.1786 Average weekly 25.6702

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.301 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,371.4597 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 10 1,369.8600 June 17 1,383.3920 June 11 1,371.1180 June 18 1,347.5475 June 12 1,391.4500 June 19 1,364.0630 June 13 1,381.4880 June 20 1,383.2050 June 14 1,383.3920 June 21 1,379.0910 Average weekly 1,379.4616 Average weekly 1,371.4597

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.026 manats or 2.88 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,514.708 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 10 2,306.8065 June 17 2,465.2210 June 11 2,344.5295 June 18 2,486.3435 June 12 2,379.9745 June 19 2,525.4010 June 13 2,393.9740 June 20 2,560.3275 June 14 2,465.2210 June 21 2,536.2470 Average weekly 2,378.1011 Average weekly 2,514.708

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news