Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22
By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 100.2575 manats or 4.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,317.1272 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 10
|
2,258.0590
|
June 17
|
2,286.4405
|
June 11
|
2,259.0535
|
June 18
|
2,281.3745
|
June 12
|
2,265.1565
|
June 19
|
2,287.5285
|
June 13
|
2,269.2450
|
June 20
|
2,343.5945
|
June 14
|
2,286.4405
|
June 21
|
2,386.6980
|
Average weekly
|
2,267.5909
|
Average weekly
|
2,317.1272
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.9188 manats or 3.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.6702 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 10
|
25.1671
|
June 17
|
25.3940
|
June 11
|
25.0239
|
June 18
|
25.2642
|
June 12
|
25.1684
|
June 19
|
25.4777
|
June 13
|
25.1396
|
June 20
|
25.9025
|
June 14
|
25.3940
|
June 21
|
26.3128
|
Average weekly
|
25.1786
|
Average weekly
|
25.6702
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 4.301 manats or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,371.4597 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 10
|
1,369.8600
|
June 17
|
1,383.3920
|
June 11
|
1,371.1180
|
June 18
|
1,347.5475
|
June 12
|
1,391.4500
|
June 19
|
1,364.0630
|
June 13
|
1,381.4880
|
June 20
|
1,383.2050
|
June 14
|
1,383.3920
|
June 21
|
1,379.0910
|
Average weekly
|
1,379.4616
|
Average weekly
|
1,371.4597
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 71.026 manats or 2.88 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,514.708 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 10
|
2,306.8065
|
June 17
|
2,465.2210
|
June 11
|
2,344.5295
|
June 18
|
2,486.3435
|
June 12
|
2,379.9745
|
June 19
|
2,525.4010
|
June 13
|
2,393.9740
|
June 20
|
2,560.3275
|
June 14
|
2,465.2210
|
June 21
|
2,536.2470
|
Average weekly
|
2,378.1011
|
Average weekly
|
2,514.708
