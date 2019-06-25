Lari again depreciates against US dollar

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Georgian lari has once again depreciated against the US dollar, says the report of the National Bank of Georgia, Trend reports with reference to newsgeorgia.ge.

The bank's message said currently one USD costs 2.7945 lari. At the same time only yesterday the rate of lari was 2.7798 to one USD.

Previous record decline of lari against the USD was recorded May 28, 2019 (USD = 2.7876 lari).

Meanwhile, the mentioned rate was higher at the currency exchange points (USD - 2.81 lari) and commercial banks (USD = 2.85 lari at Bank of Georgia, USD = 2.86 lari at TBC Bank).

