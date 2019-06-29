Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 17 1.7 June 24 1.7 June 18 1.7 June 25 1.7 June 19 1.7 June 26 - June 20 1.7 June 27 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.002 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9338 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 17 1.9164 June 24 1.9338 June 18 1.9097 June 25 1.9396 June 19 1.9020 June 26 - June 20 1.9143 June 27 1.9300 June 21 1.9202 June 28 1.9318 Average weekly 1.9125 Average weekly 1.9338

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0270 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 17 0.0263 June 24 0.0269 June 18 0.0264 June 25 0.0272 June 19 0.0265 June 26 - June 20 0.0267 June 27 0.0269 June 21 0.0270 June 28 0.0269 Average weekly 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0270

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0003 percent or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3921 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 17 0.2892 June 24 0.2945 June 18 0.2896 June 25 0.2933 June 19 0.2889 June 26 - June 20 0.2940 June 27 0.2943 June 21 0.2947 June 28 0.2942 Average weekly 0.2913 Average weekly 0.3921

