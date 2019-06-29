Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

29 June 2019 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 17

1.7

June 24

1.7

June 18

1.7

June 25

1.7

June 19

1.7

June 26

-

June 20

1.7

June 27

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 28

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.002 manats or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9338 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 17

1.9164

June 24

1.9338

June 18

1.9097

June 25

1.9396

June 19

1.9020

June 26

-

June 20

1.9143

June 27

1.9300

June 21

1.9202

June 28

1.9318

Average weekly

1.9125

Average weekly

1.9338

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0270 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 17

0.0263

June 24

0.0269

June 18

0.0264

June 25

0.0272

June 19

0.0265

June 26

-

June 20

0.0267

June 27

0.0269

June 21

0.0270

June 28

0.0269

Average weekly

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0270

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0003 percent or 0.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3921 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 17

0.2892

June 24

0.2945

June 18

0.2896

June 25

0.2933

June 19

0.2889

June 26

-

June 20

0.2940

June 27

0.2943

June 21

0.2947

June 28

0.2942

Average weekly

0.2913

Average weekly

0.3921

---

