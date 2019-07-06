Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6
By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 24
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
June 25
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
June 26
|
1.7
|
July 3
|
-
|
June 27
|
1.7
|
July 4
|
1.7
|
June 28
|
1.7
|
July 5
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0115 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9193 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 24
|
1.9338
|
July 1
|
1.9293
|
June 25
|
1.9396
|
July 2
|
1.9190
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1.9190
|
June 27
|
1.9300
|
July 4
|
1.9186
|
June 28
|
1.9318
|
July 5
|
1.9178
|
Average weekly
|
1.9338
|
Average weekly
|
1.9193
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 24
|
0.0269
|
July 1
|
0.0270
|
June 25
|
0.0272
|
July 2
|
0.0270
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
0.0268
|
June 27
|
0.0269
|
July 4
|
0.0269
|
June 28
|
0.0269
|
July 5
|
0.0268
|
Average weekly
|
0.0270
|
Average weekly
|
0.0269
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.006 percent or 2.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3006 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 24
|
0.2945
|
July 1
|
0.2964
|
June 25
|
0.2933
|
July 2
|
0.3006
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
0.3005
|
June 27
|
0.2943
|
July 4
|
0.3029
|
June 28
|
0.2942
|
July 5
|
0.3028
|
Average weekly
|
0.3921
|
Average weekly
|
0.3006
