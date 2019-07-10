Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes

10 July 2019 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 201.1 million manats on July 10, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to 199 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price of 99.4966 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for about 3,900 manats. During the day, 1,600 deals were made on shares.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 2,100,000 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 10)

