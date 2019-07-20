Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran

20 July 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 24 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 14 other currencies have decreased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 20 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,303 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,506

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,781

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,477

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,900

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,312

1 Indian rupee

INR

610

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,934

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,257

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,993

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,133

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,405

1 South African rand

ZAR

3,014

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,430

1 Russian ruble

RUB

667

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,571

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,873

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,719

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,390

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,904

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,023

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,104

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,355

100 Thai bahts

THB

10,216

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,716

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

47,303

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,960

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,595

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

3,017

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

525

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,739

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,181

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 134,811 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,550 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,132 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,919 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000-116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's ELECOMP 2019 exhibition hosts new sections
Iran 09:48
Iran increases revenue from copper sales
Economy 09:27
Central Bank of Iran to provide finances to domestic production
Economy 09:24
UK's Jeremy Hunt calls tanker seizures 'unacceptable,' will attend emergency meeting
Europe 01:28
Trump says U.S. will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
US 00:49
Pompeo says Iran needs to 'come to the table' for talks as tensions rise
US 00:01
Latest
César Pelli, Argentine architect behind the Petronas Towers, dies aged 92
Other News 11:32
Georgia to construct underground gas storage
Oil&Gas 11:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medical supplies via tender
Tenders 10:58
Construction acceleration of Central Asia – China pipeline discussed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:56
Demand for purchase of real estate decreases in Georgia
Finance 10:54
China Southern Airlines to receive $4 billion capital injection
China 10:54
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 10:21
Shah Deniz 2 to support sustained fiscal surpluses in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:18