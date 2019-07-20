Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
The prices of 24 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 14 other currencies have decreased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 20 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,303 rials.
|
Foreign currencies
|
Iranian rial
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,506
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
42,781
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,477
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,900
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,312
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
610
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,934
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
26,257
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
38,993
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,379
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
32,133
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
28,405
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
3,014
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
7,430
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
667
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,529
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
29,571
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,873
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,719
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,390
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
28
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
37,904
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
30,023
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,104
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
136,355
|
100 Thai bahts
|
THB
|
10,216
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,716
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,240
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
47,303
|
100 Kazakh tenges
|
KZT
|
10,960
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,595
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR 1000
|
3,017
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
525
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
20,739
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
82,181
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,967
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 134,811 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,550 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,132 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,919 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000-116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials.
