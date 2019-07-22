Gold and silver prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 22 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 25.058 manats to 2,426.7925 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0969 manats to 27.7878 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.656 manats to 1,445.6375 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.7685 manats to 2,575.9250 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 22, 2019 July 19, 2019 Gold XAU 2,426.7925 2,451.8505 Silver XAG 27.7878 27.8847 Platinum XPT 1,445.6375 1,455.2935 Palladium XPD 2,575.9250 2,597.6935

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 22)

