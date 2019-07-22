Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes 5 times

22 July 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 150 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on July 22, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The demand from banks amounted to 827.9 million manats.

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auctions was 6.51 percent. Term of placement of funds is 14 days.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in the CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 22)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia has received 40 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in July
Economy 14:41
Value of total assets of Azerbaijan’s Bank of Baku decreases
Economy 13:35
Azerbaijan buys cotton products from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:00
Head of Iran Railways Company arrives in Baku
Iran 11:50
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 15-19
Oil&Gas 11:16
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:12
Latest
Georgia has received 40 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in July
Economy 14:41
Libyan warplane lands on road in southern Tunisia
Arab World 14:39
EBRD talks supporting Uzbekistan in transformation of financial sector (Exclusive)
Finance 14:35
EBRD talks on priority areas of operating in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 14:34
Iranian MP: four countries may create joint web search engines
ICT 14:33
Launch deadline for domestic Turkish locomotives announced
Economy 14:23
New enterprise for coffee production to start working in Georgia
Economy 14:22
Total assets of VTB Bank Azerbaijan increase
Economy 14:16
UK to send 250 troops to Mali for peacekeeping operations
Other News 14:16