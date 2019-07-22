Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of bonds

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

An auction for placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund OJSC was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 22, Trend reports with reference to the BSE.

Reportedly, the volume of bonds offered for sale amounted to 20 million manats.

The bonds were fully sold.

The period of bond turnover is 23 years (8,280 days).

The payment period on bonds is March 23, 2042.

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 22)

