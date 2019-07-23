Prices of 30 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

23 July 2019

The prices of 4 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 30 currencies have decreased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trendreports on July 23 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,017 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,328

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,674

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,455

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,869

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,298

1 Indian rupee

INR

609

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,022

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,040

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,871

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,989

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,280

1 South African rand

ZAR

3,022

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,398

1 Russian ruble

RUB

667

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,516

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,506

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,814

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,650

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,387

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,859

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,005

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,103

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,839

100 Thai bahts

THB

10,199

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,632

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,017

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,890

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,600

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

3,007

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

519

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,790

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,081

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 135,846 rials, and the price of $1 is 117,596 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 129,589 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,516 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 118,000-121,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 136,000-139,000 rials.

