First cargo delivered via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from Turkey to Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend

The first cargo was delivered via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from Turkey to Georgia, Trend reports via 1tv.ge.

A train of five cars, which departed from the logistics center in the Erzurum region of Turkey on July 23, arrived in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, after midnight.

According to JSC Georgian Railways, this is a test shipment of several thousand tons of cargo transported via the railway.

The ceremony of the train arrival was attended by CEO of Georgian Railways JSC David Feradze and CEO of the Turkish State Railways (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Devlet Demiryolları) Ali Ihsan Uigun.

“This is one of the most important dates in the history of Georgia-Turkey railway connection, because for the first time Turkish goods were imported into Georgia this way. In the future, we plan to increase the volume of supplies,“ said David Peradze.

CEO of Georgian Railways JSC thanked the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turunava and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Jahit Turhan, who also paticipated in the ceremony, for supporting the project.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line is a regional railway directly connecting Kars in Turkey, Tbilisi in Georgia and Baku in Azerbaijan to transport both passengers and cargo freight. Currently, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is working in a test mode. The total estimated cost of the project is $600mln ($422mln excluding infrastructure costs).

