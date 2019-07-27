Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27
By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 15
|
1.7
|
July 22
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 23
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
July 24
|
1.7
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
July 19
|
1.7
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0118 manats or 0.62 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8985 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 15
|
1.9162
|
July 22
|
1.9069
|
July 16
|
1.9142
|
July 23
|
1.9027
|
July 17
|
1.9066
|
July 24
|
1.8947
|
July 18
|
1.9102
|
July 25
|
1.8929
|
July 19
|
1.9142
|
July 26
|
1.8951
|
Average weekly
|
1.9123
|
Average weekly
|
1.8985
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.37 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 15
|
0.0269
|
July 22
|
0.0270
|
July 16
|
0.0271
|
July 23
|
0.0270
|
July 17
|
0.0270
|
July 24
|
0.0269
|
July 18
|
0.0270
|
July 25
|
0.0269
|
July 19
|
0.0271
|
July 26
|
0.0269
|
Average weekly
|
0.027
|
Average weekly
|
0.0269
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0021 percent or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2984 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 15
|
0.2968
|
July 22
|
0.3002
|
July 16
|
0.2974
|
July 23
|
0.2989
|
July 17
|
0.2976
|
July 24
|
0.2973
|
July 18
|
0.2991
|
July 25
|
0.2977
|
July 19
|
0.3019
|
July 26
|
0.2981
|
Average weekly
|
0.2986
|
Average weekly
|
0.2984
----
Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news