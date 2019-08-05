Euro in Uzbekistan jumps again after falling

5 August 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published exchange rates that will operate in the country from August 6, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

One dollar in Uzbekistan will cost 8704.87 soums (+38.16), and one euro - 9668.50 (+26.79). The previous week, the euro fell by 34.99 soums.

The Russian ruble fell a little (-2.78) and will amount to 133.85 soums.

After the currency reform in 2017, the Central Bank managed to stabilize its position in the market, but the sum gradually lost its position against world currencies. However, the changes in the course are seasonal, according to the bank.

