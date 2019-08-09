Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 330M manats

9 August 2019 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 5-9 amounted to 330.4 million manats, Trend reports on Aug. 9 referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 224.4 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.2 million notes were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 88.4 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $2.7 million ($616,000 – 1.04 million manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 87.3 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for the Ministry of Finance and the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

Repo operations amounted to 17.6 million manats.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 9)

