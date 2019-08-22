Uzbek citizens buy $15 M in one day

22 August 2019 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan to not introduce complete ban on livestock export due to demand from Uzbekistan
Economy 13:10
Uzbek, Russian currency exchanges sign memorandum of co-op
Finance 12:21
Uzbek banks start selling Russian rubles, Kazakh tenge
Finance 11:20
UzAuto Motors publishes Ravon auto prices in Russia
Economy 10:46
Turkmenistan announces start of works for laying 4th branch of gas pipeline to China
Oil&Gas 10:40
Dollar holds gains after Fed minutes temper rate cut expectations
World 07:34
Latest
Accidents at work to be insured in e-form in Azerbaijan
Business 13:53
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to expand production range
Economy 13:50
TOP 5 countries visited by Turkish citizens for employment
Turkey 13:49
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op in wide range of spheres
Economy 13:44
Turkmenistan, US mull political issues
Turkmenistan 13:40
Ryanair says no flight disruption so far from UK pilot strike
Other News 13:35
Five-meter shark shocks residents of Turkey’s western province (PHOTO)
Turkey 13:30
Campaign launched for increasing interest in insurance in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:29
Iran to commission 21 industrial projects in Gilan Province
Economy 13:26