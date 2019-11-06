E-commerce growth in Azerbaijan exceeds 90% within first 9 months of 2019

6 November 2019 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

In the first nine months of 2019, the volume of e-commerce in Azerbaijan increased by 91 percent and amounted to 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion), First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) Alim Guliyev said at the IV International Banking Forum, Trend reports Nov. 6 from the event.

Noting the rapid development of e-commerce in Azerbaijan, Guliyev added that this growth will accelerate the exemption of e-commerce from VAT, which currently stands at 18 percent.

The two-day IV International Banking Forum, one of the most prestigious financial and banking events in the region, is taking place in Baku with the support of CBA, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The forum brings together heads of regulatory and control bodies in the financial and banking sector, leading managers of commercial banks and other participants of the financial sector.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Healthcare ministry prepares proposals on simplification of import of medicines to Azerbaijan
Society 15:02
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies increase
ICT 15:00
Lithuanian ambassador: Solution to Karabakh conflict important for development and security of South Caucasus
Politics 13:34
Elektrogas company discloses number of heating systems sold in Azerbaijan
Business 13:20
Latest
Ministry: Turkey, Kazakhstan to discuss strengthening of trade relations
Turkey 15:25
Etihad Airways and China Southern become most punctual airlines at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in October
Business 15:23
Construction of road bridge nearing completion in Turkey
Turkey 15:19
Largest share of GWP in Uzbekistan belongs to voluntary non-life insurance products
Finance 15:15
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Germany is just another country, ECB's 'owl' Lagarde tells paper
Europe 15:07
Turkmen president to hold talks in Italy
Turkmenistan 15:02
Healthcare ministry prepares proposals on simplification of import of medicines to Azerbaijan
Society 15:02