Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 7

7 November 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by just over 9.5 manat to over 2,535 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by almost 0.10 manat and amounted to over 29.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by over 8.3 manat and amounted to slightly over 1,579 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 38 manat to 3,054 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 7, 2019

Nov. 6, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,535.4735

2,525.9535

Silver

XAG

29.9718

29.8721

Platinum

XPT

1,579.3340

1,570.9700

Palladium

XPD

3,054.0670

3,016.0040

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 7)

