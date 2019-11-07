Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by just over 9.5 manat to over 2,535 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by almost 0.10 manat and amounted to over 29.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by over 8.3 manat and amounted to slightly over 1,579 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 38 manat to 3,054 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 7, 2019 Nov. 6, 2019 Gold XAU 2,535.4735 2,525.9535 Silver XAG 29.9718 29.8721 Platinum XPT 1,579.3340 1,570.9700 Palladium XPD 3,054.0670 3,016.0040