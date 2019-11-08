Revenues from State Customs Committee exceed 3.6B manat in Azerbaijan as of Nov.1

8 November 2019 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Increase forecasted in Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from taxes in 2020
Finance 7 November 16:15
Growth of Azerbaijani state budget for 2020 associated with increase in social spending
Economy 6 November 16:17
Minister: Work to improve social security of Azerbaijani population to continue
Politics 6 November 16:02
‘2020 state budget - Azerbaijan’s biggest projected budget after regaining independence’
Economy 5 November 13:49
Kazakhstan's State Revenue Committee to expand online services
Finance 31 October 18:28
Azerbaijan discloses state budget surplus from Jan. through Sept. 2019
Finance 23 October 20:04
Latest
Labor Ministry: Azerbaijan plans to allocate 6,725 jobs for foreigners in 2020
Business 17:49
Iran's tech and engineering companies affected by sanctions
Business 17:36
Kazakhstan, Russia to jointly support entrepreneurship dev't
Business 17:28
Statements by Armenian FM on Karabakh conflict lack elementary logic - MFA
Politics 17:24
Iran downs drone over southern port city
Politics 17:18
Uzbekistan to take measures to actively develop entrepreneurship
Business 17:16
Uzbekistan to launch new metallurgical plant in May of 2020
Business 17:06
Uzbekistan receives gas carries to deliver LNG to population
Oil&Gas 17:02
Russian MFA talks attempts to turn Nazi collaborators into heroes in some countries
Politics 16:55