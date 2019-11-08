German government to provide financial support for Georgian investment projects

8 November 2019 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia to ban sale of unpackaged, looseleaf tobacco
Business 18:30
First flight of Ryanair airline arrives in Georgia's Kutaisi
Tourism 16:50
China's Xinle Electrical Appliance Company intends to start business in Georgia
Business 16:11
Georgian hotel to be put on auction
Tenders 15:05
EBRD publishes growth forecasts for Georgia
Finance 13:57
Georgian mountain villages connected to internet under EU4Digital initiative
ICT 13:53
Latest
At FIG Academy courses, coaches get lots of useful info - head coach of Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team
Society 19:23
Italian export credit agency supports TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 19:09
Azerbaijani construction company talks on plans for implementing projects in Ukraine
Business 19:05
Profit of SOCAR petrochemical complex in Turkey revealed
Oil&Gas 18:55
Winners of 17th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling Gymnastics revealed
Society 18:53
Brazilian expert: Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team achieves impressive results
Society 18:49
Italy eyes to finance several Turkmenistan’s industrial projects
Business 18:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 18:36
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys heating cables via tender
Tenders 18:31