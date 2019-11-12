Annual inflation in Azerbaijan amounts to 2.6%

12 November 2019 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

From January through October 2019, prices for consumer goods and services in Azerbaijan increased by 2.6 percent compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports Nov. 12 referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, prices for food, drinks and tobacco products increased by 3.7 percent, prices for non-food products grew by 1.2 percent, prices for paid services to the population increased by 2.2 percent.

In October, prices for consumer goods and services rose 0.4 percent compared to September, including prices for food, drinks and tobacco products - 0.2 percent, non-food products - 0.1 percent, paid services - 0.9 percent.

Nevertheless, during the month, the cost of repair, cleaning and rental of clothes, repair of household appliances, cars, restaurants and cafes decreased.

Also, rental prices for apartments, railroad and international air transportation prices decreased. There were no significant changes in prices for other paid services.

